IAA to host Global Summit 'Nations As Brands': scheduled for 5th and 6th September, New Delhi |

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) will host a global summit on Nations As Brands on the 5th. and 6th. September 2022 at the Taj Palace Convention Centre New Delhi.

Says Convenor of the Summit Srinivasan K Swamy and immediate past Chairman and World President, "This Summit will focus on how many brands are synonymous with nations and how there is a symbiotic relationship between their growth and prominence.

To shed more light on this we have a wonderful roster of speakers who are global leaders, industry leaders and thought leaders. These include Hon'ble Mr. Tony Abbott former Prime Minister of Australia, Peter Knapp, Chairman Landor & Fitch UK, (who will speak on how destinations are branded), Ido Aharoni, Founder Brand Israel (who will highlight how Israel became known as the "Start-up" nation).

Union Minister for Infrastructure Hon'ble Mr. Nitin Gadkari will be in conversation with prominent journalist Ms. Navika Kumar on how India is gearing up to meet the needs of the modern and aspirational Indians.

A global report on Nation Brands put together by Brand Finance of UK will be released by Mr. Amitabh Kant, G-20 Sherpa. This will provide the relative strength of Nation Brands that will place India in the right perspective and show what further we need to do to surge ahead. Mr. Kant will then talk about the New India in the comity of Nations.

Sports celebrities like David Gower will speak about the evolution of Brand Cricket along with another cricketing icon Dilip Vengsarkar.

There are several country and category specific speakers. The Summit will highlight how France got to be known for luxury brands or perfume or wines or even cuisine; or how Belgium became the home of premium diamonds; or Swiss is famous for luxury watches. Similarly, a session on automobiles will connect the dots between countries and luxury or sports cars or even the new transformation to EV or digitalisation of vehicles.

The full agenda of the summit can be found in iaanationsasbrands.org

Adds Summit Organising Committee Chairman P.N. Mahadevan and IAA World Board Member, "we are glad that IAA Global President Joel Nettey and a host of other national and international speakers will address this Summit. We expect 400 delegates to take part and take home a few lessons from the stalwart speakers".