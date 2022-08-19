IAA IndIAA Awards to salute the idea that is India on 23rd August

File

The IAA IndIAA Awards will be presented on August 23rd. 2022.

Say IAA India Chapter President Megha Tata, "As the country celebrates 75 years of its independence, we will be structuring our awards event around the meaningful role communication has played in fostering the idea that is India. I am very happy that in its 7th year the IndIAA Awards has carved out a special prestigious niche in the minds of the communication industry."

Megha Tata, IAA India Chapter President

Adds IndIAA Awards Committee Chairperson Abhishek Karnani, "these are unique awards that salute real hardworking advertising. The short list is compiled by a set of senior journalists and these are judged by an eminent jury comprising of advertisers who own and invest in brands. The awards are presented to the co-creators of the winning work"

Abhishek Karnani, IndIAA Awards Committee Chairperson

This year the jury Chair was Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India and included Charulata Ravikumar, Managing Director-Accenture; Karan Shroff, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer, Unacademy; Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, SUGAR Cosmetics & Vivek Khanna, COO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited.

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertisers, Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. lAA is 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as its members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org