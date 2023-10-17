IAA India Chapter Announces Stellar Line-Up In Mancom For FY 2023-24

Avinash Pandey named President of India Chapter IAA, Abhishek Karnani elected Vice President |

The members co-opted and invited to the Managing Committee of the India Chapter of IAA for the financial year 2023-24, were announced at the first meeting of the managing committee chaired by the re-elected President, Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive officer, ABP Network

“IAA India Chapter is uniquely positioned with such diverse group of industry leaders from ad-agencies, media, mediatech and advertisers. I am lucky that I enjoy support of such accomplished individuals in fulfilling the motto of IAA that advertising is a force for good. IAA India would be coming out with fresh new initiatives enabling social changes for good,” said Avinash Pandey.

“I am very glad to be a part of a well-diversified team of Marcom leaders who will be leading the India Chapter in the year ahead. We are committed to promoting an ecosystem of excellence in every area we are involved in. Sustainability, Tech, Marketing, Creative Excellence and more. Look out for new initiatives and a drive to showcase communication as a force for good,” said Abhishek Karnani, Vice President, IAA India Chapter

The Mancom members are:

· Rahul Johri, President -Business South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

· Neeraj Roy, Founder, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

· Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, EROS Media World PLC

· Kranti Gada, Founder, neOwn

· Nina Elavia Jaipuria , Head - Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.

· I Venkat, Director, EENADU

· Ramesh Narayan, Founder, Canco Advertising Pvt. Ltd.

· Neena Dasgupta, CEO & Founder, The Salt Inc Consulting & CEO, Aidem Ventures

· Rana Barua, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Group India

· Partha Sinha, President , The Times of India Group

· Dr. Bhaskar Das, Chairperson, IdeateLabs,

· Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists

· Sam Balsara, Chairman & Managing Director, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd.

· Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group

· Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd

· Rani Reddy, Director, Indira Television Ltd.

· Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Managing Director, Sambad Group

· Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director for Platforms and Devices, Google India

· P N Mahadevan, Corporate Advisor, Netcon Technologies

· Arun Srinivas, Head - Ads Business, Meta India

· Gauravjeet Singh, Head- Agency Business, Meta India

· Ashok Venkatramani, Founder, Intelligent Insights Pvt Ltd

· Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media, Dabur India

· Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite

· Kunal Lalani, MD, Crayons Advertising. Ltd.

At the AGM held on 27th September 2023, the following office bearers were elected:

· Abhishek Karnani (President, Free Press Journal Group)- Vice President

· Nandini Dias (Independent Advisor)- Hon. Secretary

· Jaideep Gandhi (Founder, Another Idea) - Hon. Treasurer

Megha Tata, CEO, Cosmos-Maya will continue as an ex-officio office bearer as Immediate Past President.

The other elected members of the Managing Committee were:

· Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman & Managing Director, R K Swamy Ltd),

· M.V. Shreyams Kumar (Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd)

· Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia, GroupM)

· Anant Goenka (Executive Director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd)

· Janak Sarda (Director, Blue Logic Systems)

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)