IAA Global Summit saw dignitaries from across the globe share their views on “Nations as Brands”

Peter Knapp, Chairman, Landor & Fitch, UK |

Through a brief presentation on the remarkable campaigns his organization had executed, Peter Knapp said that communication should ensure differentiation to achieve relevance to the audience. From present to future, day two had it all in for the audience. When Surya Kotha, Founder & CEO of Xienz LLC, USA, took the stage, little did the audience expect to bear witness to a future that is not as far away. VR and AR, the hot topics, came alive in front of the hall when a product from a magazine was displayed in 3D on the screens.

(L-R) Md Ashiq (CEO Netcon Technologies), Peter Knapp (Chairman, Landor & Fitch, UK), Mahalingam Ramasamy (Managing Director, Netcon Technologies), Surya Kotha (Founder & CEO, Xlenz LLC, USA), Megha Tata (President, IAA India Chapter), Anand Sankeshwar (Managing Director, VRL Group of Companies) | File

As the day progressed, many speakers shared their unique views on the theme. Md. Ashiq and Mahalingam Ramasamy, CEO and Managing Director of Netcon Technologies, respectively, brought the audience’s attention to how connections are not just a technology that exists outside, they have existed within human beings. They emphasized the idea of leveraging this internal and external connection and empowering India.

Ambassador Ido Aharoni Arono, Founder, Brand Israel |

The stage was then handed over to Israel and Ambassador Ido Aharoni Aronoff, Founder of Brand Israel, who weaved the story of Israel through his presentation on the nation that had achieved the status of a start-up nation. The spirit of ‘survivability’, he said, has been represented by Israel in its zeal to become a world-class brand. He told the audience how Israel had its boundless creativity to offer to the world and it emerged as a creative power due to its capabilities. But just like other international representatives, he had nothing but praise for brand India and its status in the global market.

(L-R) Kranti Gada (Mancom Member, IAA India Chapter President – New Business Opportunities, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd) , Suraj Saharan (Co-Founder, Delhivery), Pradeep Pant (Board Member, Rawstone Co Ltd. Taiwan; Former MD, Taipei Fubon Bank), Ambassador Ido Aharoni Arono (Founder, Brand Israel) | File

Following his session, the stage was taken by Suraj Saharan, Co-founder, Delhivery, and Pradeep Pant, Board Member, Rawstone Co Ltd. Taiwan, Former MD of Taipei Fubon Bank. They talked about the possibilities of Technology, building an operating system for commerce. Pradeep Pant spoke about how digital payments will transform our future. Suraj Saharan outlined the journey of a startup and how it became a Unicorn.

When we talk about Nations as Brands, how can we forget cricket - a sport that united the world and now stands as almost a religion for every nation? The legends in the world of cricket - David Gower, Former Captain of England Cricket Team, Dilip Vengsarkar, Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, and Ayaz Memon, Sportswriter, Journalist, and Author - graced the audience with their presence to talk about cricket’s inception in England and its transformation through ages. Starting this part of the conference, David Gower shared his experiences as a cricketer, referring to the amalgamation of old and new in the cricket world in the brand journey of cricket and cricketing nations. The panel discussion was moderated by Rajdeep Sardesai, Senior Journalist, Author, Columnist, Ultimate Newsman, and Consulting Editor - India Today Television.

(L-R) Rajdeep Sardesai (Senior Journalist, Author, Columnist and the Ultimate Newsman, Consulting Editor -India Today Television), Ayaz Memon (Sportswriter, Journalist & Author), Dilip Vengsarkar (Former Captain, Indian Cricket Team), David Gower (Former Captain, England Cricket Team) | File

The panel was a delight for the audience that got to hear inside stories and behind the scenes from seasoned cricketers and cricket commentators. They talked about cricket becoming a huge brand in itself and entertaining audiences for decades.

(L-R) Ramesh Vangal (Chairman, Katra Group), Janak Sarda (IAA Vice President Digital Innovation & Young Professional Growth; Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group), Dr D K Hari, Dr D K Hema Hari (Founder-Bharat Gyan) | File

As the conference traveled the world, it landed in India towards the end of the two-day summit. Dr. D K Hari & Dr. D K Hema Hari, Founders of Bharat Gyan, and Ramesh Vangal, Chairman of Katra Group took the stage to enlighten the audience about the brand India through the ages. The hour was filled with stories of India and what it bestowed upon the world - bronze, zinc, yoga, the number zero, various dyes, Ayurveda, etc. The audience was asked to understand brand India, own it and amplify it to the rest of the world. A truly enlightening session, the walk through the ancient cultures of India brought many new facts to the attention of the audience.

BharatBala (Producer and Director) | File

The conference ended on a beautiful note. Bharatbala, Producer, and Director explained how he worked to capture the spirit and heart of India and its inhabitants. A performance that gave goosebumps to the audience, paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. He exhorted the audience to know more about India and then spread the message of Brand India, with pride. The conference came to an end on a positive and enlightening note.

Our principal partners for the event were Netcon Technologies, John Distilleries Pvt Ltd & EPSON while supporting partners were ABP Network, Nestle, Katra Group, EENADU, VRL Media, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, Kochar Homes & India Today Group