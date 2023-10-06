IAA Global Honors Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan |

On the 85th Anniversary of the International Advertising Association (IAA) in New York, special North Star medals were announced for Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan for their distinguished service to the IAA.

In addition, Mr. Swamy was also commended for his role as the Global President of the IAA.

Swamy and Narayan had also been honoured as Global Champions by the IAA at its inaugural Inspire Awards in London in 2014.

They have both been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame and are the recipients of several other prestigious awards in the Marcom space.

Srinivasan Swamy |

Swamy was the first Indian to be Global President of the IAA.

Ramesh Narayan |

Narayan has been a Director on the Global Board of the IAA and was it's Vice President APAC region. They are both Past Presidents of the India Chapter of the IAA.

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email execseciaa@gmail.com

