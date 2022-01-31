IAA extends Olive Crown brand to save Earth from soil degradation

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is extending its widely acclaimed Olive Crown brand to raise awareness about the urgent need to save the soil of our planet from degradation.

Says Megha Tata, President IAA, "The Olive Crown Awards are 12 years old. They have been hailed and accepted as the gold standard in an area where sustainability and creativity converge. The IAA has decided to extend the Olive Crown brand and take up urgent issues relevant to the environment. As a part of this, we are supporting the global Save Soil movement being launched by the Isha Foundation. I am happy that the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) is also on board with us in amplifying this important message."

Says Srinivasan Swamy Chairman AFAA, "This is a little known but huge global problem. Top soil erosion and the depressed food production arising out of that, concerns us all. AFAA is happy that IAA is taking up this important communication need and we are happy to be part of it. AFAA has been associated with the Olive Crown Awards for many years and the response to the awards from across Asia has been good. I am sure AFAA members will step up and send good entries for this issue as well."



Adds Pradeep Dwivedi, Chairperson Olive Crown Committee, "We are reaching out to our creative community and appealing to them to create a truly effective campaign that will be judged by an elite jury. The winning entry will be awarded on our Olive Crown awards night and will also be run across pan-Asian media. This new campaign to be awarded is a great addition to our annual Olive Crown Awards.

The Call for Entries campaign has been created by Madison BMB and Raj Nair, CEO, adds "In life, what possibly tends to be taken for granted the most, are things like soil. You never think of it as a finite resource. While most other resources get replenished from time to time, the amount of fertile soil in the world is getting depleted. And this is happening at such a rapid rate that it needs to be addressed on a yesterday basis. And that’s something that the advertising community truly understands: that the deadline was yesterday. So, the invitation is for agencies or individual teams to come forward with their compelling communication ideas to highlight the issue."

Entries for this campaign may be sent to execseciaa@gmail.com before 15th February 2022. There is no entry fee.



Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 06:04 PM IST