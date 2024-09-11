How To Crack NEET 2025 In First Attempt? | Representational Image

Doctors are known as "next to God" or "God's gift to mankind" because of their capacity to save lives and improve quality of life. For the sake of mankind, each year approximately 15 Lakh students appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2025) to fulfill their dreams of being a Doctor.

NEET UG is regarded as one of the toughest and most competitive exams in India. As a result, cracking the exam in the very first attempt required proper strategy and guidance. Read the full blog to learn about the preparation strategy to crack the NEET Exam 2025 on the first attempt by Toppers and Experts.

NEET Exam 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the National Eligibility Admission Test (NEET) for students interested in pursuing BDS and MBBS programs in dental and medical academies in India.

This year the NEET 2025 Exam date is expected to be scheduled in the first week of May 2025. Thus aspiring medical students have around 0-9 months to conquer the exam in a very first attempt.

To be eligible for NEET 2025 MBBS Seats in a Govt medical college, a NEET score ranging from 650 to 710 is considered desirable. However, any score of more than 550 is still regarded as a good result in NEET UG. Before going to drive into your NEET 2025 Preparation, you must be familiar with the scheme of the exam including its pattern, and syllabus, and other crucial information.

How to Crack NEET 2025 in First Attempt?

For just a 17-year-old students student studying in class 12, it creates confusion to tackle the whole NEET UG 2025 preparation on your own, you need guidance from your seniors or teachers. If you are aiming for NEET 2025 , you must be eager to learn how to crack NEET on the first attempt and obtain 650+ marks on your first try. Then check out the complete preparation strategy required to crack the NEET 3035 in the first attempt.

Familiar with the Syllabus

On day one of the preparation, you should review the whole NEET Syllabus 2025 given by the NTA for all subjects. The NEET 2025 syllabus will include three subjects from the Class 11 and Class 12 syllabuses: Chemistry, Physics, and Biology, with the majority of the content based on NCERT. So, if you are in Class 12, design your pathway so that the board exam syllabus is covered in the same period.

Make a Real-Time Table

Following the timetable is the practice, that makes us disciplined which is the key to success. Utilize even two days, but prepare a daily, weekly, and monthly calendar in accordance with the syllabus. While preparing this also remember that this routine must be realistic and scientific, in this, you can refer to the NEET 2025 study plan given by the Toppers.

Understand the Exam Pattern

After analysis of the NEET syllabus , a review of the NEET 2025 Exam pattern is one of the most crucial activities. By examining the NEET Exam pattern, you will be aware of the number of questions, types of questions, marking scheme, and many insights. Apart from that, the NEET 2025 Paper pattern, also helps you to understand which section you require more time and attention.

Examine the Previous Year's paper:

The best way to understand to understand the question paper pattern is examination the NEET previous year paper. Using this practice, they can jot down the chapter-wise weightage in the question paper of the last few years and prepare according to it.

Go for a Guidance

It is not essential that you will not crack the exam without joining any coaching. Whether you are in coaching or not, self-study is the only way to crack any exam. In the case of the NEET, the syllabus is quite lengthy and tough and along with the board, sometimes it is more challenging. You can join any NEET 2025 Coaching programmes at your convenience where the faculty can guide you on which portion is more important and which is not.

Practice is the Key

As you know, you need to attempt a total of 180 Multiple choice questions in the NEET Question paper in a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes. To attempt all the questions in the stipulated time frame, you need to practice the NEET 2025 Mock tests which give you a real exam environment. You should join at least one NEET 2025 Test series and start attempting after completion of 50% of your syllabus.

Set your Resources wisely

The internet is an ocean of NEET 2025 Study materials, so you should be careful while choosing your resources. Make your resources concise, effective, and which suits you. For you to crack the NEET, you must have a thorough understanding of the concepts as well as the capacity to think about and apply them in a meaningful way.

Be Positive Always

There is a myth that NEET can't be cracked on the very first attempt, also you can hear from people in the preparation days. But the best way to answer them is by doing the so-called impossible thing cracking the NEET on the very first attempt on your own. The main preparation tips for cracking the NEET Exam on the first attempt are to be positive always and believe in yourself.

Say No to Distractions

Distractions are everywhere, from social media, TV, social programs and so on. But you need to avoid the destruction for these last 6-8 months and stay focussed for the sake of your career, for the sake of your dream.

Talk to Your Family and Friends

It is very natural not to maintain always the positive vibes in your journey. It must be noted that all journeys have ups and downs whether it is the road or your NEET 2025 preparation. Whenever you feel low or distressed, talk to your family and friends, and share your thoughts.

Stay Healthy

Maintaining a good Healthy lifestyle is also one of the crucial aspects. Failing sick results you a blockage in the preparation, which also wastage of several days. On these preparation days, always maintain a good lifestyle that includes, going to bed early, Eating healthy, avoiding outside foods, and so on.