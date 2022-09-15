Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari visits BJP’s Rupesh Sawarkar at his Mumbai residence

It is reported that the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited BJP Maharashtra’s Yuva Morcha State Secretary Rupesh Sawarkar at his Mumbai residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On multiple occasions, Sawarkar has always been glimpsed close to the Governor of Maharashtra, and he looks up for advice to the Governor when it comes to social activities and Charitable matters in the state and has been spotted on numerous occasions at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor for felicitations for his contribution to society.

Rupesh Sawarkar has come a long way and has surely become the most loved and appreciated youth icon by the Governor B.S. Koshyari of Maharashtra. From his regular charitable works through the Sawarkar Foundation and providing relief to 1000+ covid-19 affected victims during the ongoing 2020 lockdown. There is no secret that Sawarkar is one of the favourites of the Governor of Maharashtra. On being the Governor’s dearest, there surely are some perks that come along the way, especially if you are known for your charitable works for the people of Maharashtra.

As the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi arrived in Mumbai, where Ganpati Bappa’s presence brought peace and prosperity, at the same time, Bappa’s blessings brought the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on a visit to Rupesh Sawarkar’s residence in Mumbai.

Rupesh Sawarkar was spotted welcoming the Honourable Governor at the residence building in Mumbai, where they proceeded to perform the Aarti and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Governor B.S. Koshyari was seen leaving the residence of Sawarkar in his Convey after spending much time with the Sawarkar family.

On speaking to Sawarkar, we asked him about the Governor’s visit to his residence; Sawarkar replied: “It is purely the blessings of Lord Ganesha for giving me with the chance to work for my people - the Hon’ble Governor’s visit at my residence was complete amazement to me. I look up to him as my mentor and guide of excellence. Nevertheless, his visit has made me more humble and blessed than ever before.” Sawarkar took to his social, thanking the Governor for this esteemed presence at his residency.

