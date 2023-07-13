 GOPIO Myanmar celebrated Guru Purnima
GOPIO Myanmar celebrated Guru Purnima

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

That sounds like a wonderful celebration of Guru Purnima organized by Gopio Myanmar at the India Center in Yangon, Myanmar. H.E Mr. Vinay Kumar, the ambassador of India in Myanmar, was the chief guest for the event. He spoke about the significance of the Guru in our lives, emphasizing their importance. Mr. Ashish Kandhawe, the cultural director in the Indian embassy, also delivered a speech about Guru Purnima.

During the event, Dr. Ram Niwas, Mr. P D Maheshawri, and Mr. Ronak Jain gave a powerful presentation on the significance of Guru Purnima, shedding light on its importance and relevance. Mrs. Roli Jain did an excellent job as the event's anchor, ensuring its smooth flow.

Additionally, there were seven outstanding performances by Gopio members, showcasing their talent and adding to the festivities. The audience, consisting of more than 100 members, thoroughly enjoyed the celebration and were treated to delicious prasadam.

The President of Gopio Myanmar, Mr. Ravindra Kumar, expressed his gratitude and gave the vote of thanks to all the participants and attendees. He also acknowledged the sponsor of the prasadam, appreciating their contribution to the event's success. Overall, it seems like a memorable Guru Purnima celebration filled with cultural and spiritual significance.

