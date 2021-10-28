Goodknight Gold Flash, Kareena Kapoor Khan join hands for digital film, urges people to be protected against malaria and dengue

Goodknight, India's leading household insecticide brand, has partnered with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for a new digital film to create awareness around mosquito-borne diseases. Through this initiative, Goodknight and Kareena wants people to be cautious against malaria and dengue. The film features Goodknight Gold Flash which is India’s most powerful liquid vapouriser that protects against mosquitoes, hidden in the corners of homes, threatening the health of families.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sunil Kataria CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Kareena Kapoor Khan for this awareness driven piece of communication which is credible and effective. Mosquito-borne diseases are currently surging across the country and what people don’t realise is that even one mosquito can be a threat to the family’s heath. Through this film, our intent is to reach out the masses across target groups and create awareness. Simultaneously highlight how Goodknight Gold Flash can help and empower households against mosquitoes. Apart from being one of India’s most followed and revered celebrity, Kareena symbolizes a commitment to ensure her family is healthy and protected. As a brand, we too share similar vision to ensure happy moments of families are protected uninterrupted.”

Sharing her perspective on the association, Kareena Kapoor Khan, said, “The pandemic has taught all of us to put family and health first above everything else. Seeing any family suffering from dengue and malaria pains me the most. I wouldn’t want my family or anyone else to go through the illness. Creating awareness and cautioning people is my humble effort along with Goodknight Gold Flash to ensure that people stay safe. I urge people to adopt basic precautions that can go a long way to make the country free of mosquito-borne diseases.”

