Fifth Edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards to be hosted on 25th February 2023 at NSE, Mumbai...

Mumbai, 20 February 2023: The CSR Journal Excellence Awards proudly steps into its fifth year with ‘India First’ as its theme. We at The CSR Journal aim to motivate, encourage and inspire corporates and other commercial ventures as well as our citizens to come forward and do something for the benefit of society and our fellow citizens, especially marginalised, underprivileged and vulnerable. The CSR Journal Excellence Awards is a platform to encourage more such corporate & citizen social initiatives which will help in bringing about positive social change. We hope this will multiply with a snowball effect so that ten noble initiatives today can inspire 100 tomorrow.

The fifth edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards is set to be held on 25 February 2023 at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. The Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, will be gracing the event as our Chief Guest this year.

The Excellence Awards 2022 aims to honour innovative and best practices in the sphere of corporate social responsibility, recognising the best practices in five categories. These are Education & Skill Training, Women Empowerment & Child Welfare, Environment, Agriculture & Rural Development and Health & Sanitation.

The CSR Journal received a record number of applications in each of these categories, out of which the above top-3 nominations were shortlisted by the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay, our Knowledge Partner for The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2022. For the final round, the esteemed Jury Members responsible for examining and declaring the winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up are the senior bureaucrats, academicians, and renowned personalities having worked in the field of education, public administration, public safety, public services, women empowerment, town planning, and policy-making among others.

This year, Dr. Abhay Bang and Dr. Rani Bang, Founder & Director Society for Education, Action, and Research in Community Health, from Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, will be honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award 2022’.

Patna-based Khan Sir who enjoys a fan following on social media as a digital educator, will be honoured with ‘Youth Icon Award 2022’.

The influencer and actor Prajakta Koli will be felicitated with ‘Influencing Youth Icon Award 2022’.

Muthoot Finance Limited’s project Cup of Life - a Guinness World Record campaign, will be recognised with Innovation and Corporate Leadership in Healthcare Award 2022.

Friends Union for Energizing Lives University (FUEL) will be recognised with Skilling for Capacity Building & Livelihood Generation Award 2022 for their dedicated efforts towards vocational education in India.

“Over the past one year, CSR investments and initiatives have recalibrated themselves to address and move beyond the fault lines induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards, marks an important milestone in the journey we embarked upon in 2016. The experience, support and cooperation of various stakeholders, partners and, most importantly, our readers have made the Excellence Awards inspire much-needed initiatives and inclusive and innovative practices among corporates as well as citizens.,” said Amit Upadhyay, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The CSR Journal.

Dr Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament, Kalyan Constituency, Maharashtra, will be honoured with the ‘Leadership for Social Change Award’ for his contribution to social work in the state and for leaving a mark as one of the youngest leaders in India.

