Exclusive 5 Day Residential Creative Writing Workshop for Brands - 30th November - 4th December 2024

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter has partnered with ‘The Sandeep Goyal Creative Writing Workshop for Brands’. This is open to all creatives at Ad agencies.

The five-day residential workshop in the Himalayas will take place from Nov 30-Dec 4, 2024. Ad veteran and eminent creative legend Josy Paul will conduct the workshop and Sandeep Goyal is hosting (including boarding & lodging) the participants at the venue set in scenic Satkhol, Nainital, Uttarakhand.

What to Expect:

Creative Writing Techniques: Descriptive writing, characters, plot, narrative perspectives.

Warm-Up Exercises: Freewriting, sensory description, word association.

Writing Sessions: Guided prompts and independent writing time.

Workshopping and Feedback: Peer review, instructor guidance, group discussion.

Post-Workshop Follow-Up: Additional resources, future workshops, writing groups.

Tips for writer’s block, everyday inspiration.

Peer Reviews & Feedback: Get personalized guidance from Josy Paul himself!

Why Attend?

Learn from Josy Paul, a creative force in advertising.

A supportive, risk-taking environment.

Board & Lodging covered by Dr. Sandeep Goyal—you/your agency only pay for travel!

Ongoing mentorship and resources post-workshop.

Seize this fantastic opportunity! The first three IAA Young Professionals to enroll will win an all-expenses-paid trip courtesy IAA. Apply now:

Link to apply : https://forms.gle/HyGJ5qp8ZLQUJHh87.

Application date extended to 11th Nov 2024

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the

Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.