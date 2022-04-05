Everything you need to know about Kingdom Valley

Kingdom Valley Islamabad is an innovative architectural creation located at an exclusive location right next to M-2 Lahore Islamabad Motorway. The housing society is developed by the well-known and reputed Kingdom Group in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The residential society is laced with all the potent qualities to be chosen as a profitable investment. If you are curious enough, this blog will provide everything you should know about the Kingdom Valley Islamabad.

Kingdom Valley Islamabad Owners and Developers:

The owners and developers of Kingdom Valley Islamabad are the most renowned urbanist, Kingdom Group. The Urbanist group was founded in 1949, and Mr. Ghulam Hussain is the company’s current CEO.

The developers have a fine reputation for launching the most inventive and environment-friendly projects. Kingdom group hires the most dedicated developing team to achieve a high-quality lifestyle mixed with safety, luxury, and affordability.



Kingdom Valley Islamabad NOC:

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Kingdom Valley is allegedly approved under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme with registration number “DRG/PHATA/2176-2021”. The feature of being a project added up the reliability in the worth of the residential project.

Kingdom Valley Islamabad Location:

The location of Kingdom Valley Islamabad is prime as it is situated next to the M-2 Lahore Islamabad Motorway. The site is extremely important when it comes to any real estate endeavor. The project with the perfect location attracts investors and can make all the difference in the project’s success.

Accessibility Points:

Following are some convenient accessibility points of the residential society:

Located right next to the M-2 Lahore Islamabad Motorway

Approximately 5 min drive away from Chakri Road

Approximately 25 min drive away from Adiala Road

Approximately 26 min drive away from Rawat-Chakbeli Road

Approximately 25 min drive away from International Islamabad Airport

Kingdom Valley Nearby Landmarks & Places:

Following are some of the nearby landmarks & places of residential society:

Islamabad

Rawalpindi

Qurtaba City

International Islamabad Airport

M-2 Lahore Islamabad Motorway

Kingdom Valley Islamabad Master Plan:

The master plan of Kingdom Valley Islamabad is expertly developed by the owners of the residential society. The residential society is a state-of-art development spanning over 15,000 Kanal of Islamabad’s exclusive landmark. There are a number of blocks available that offer different plot sizes for residential and commercial purposes.

Kingdom Valley Islamabad Blocks:

Following are the blocks available in the residential society:

General Block

Kingdom Villas

Executive Block

Farmhouse Block

Kingdom Valley Islamabad Plot Sizes:

Following are the plot sizes available in the residential society:

Farmhouse Block:

Following are the plot sizes available in the Farmhouse Block:

2 Kanal

4 Kanal

8 Kanal

Kingdom Villas:

Following are the plot sizes available in the Kingdom Villas:

5 Marla

3.5 Marla (single-storey)

3.5 Marla (double-storey)

Executive Block:

Following are the plot sizes available in Executive Block:

Residential Plots:

Following are the sizes of the residential plots:

6 Marla

8 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

Commercial Plots:

Following are the sizes of the commercial plots:

4 Marla

8 Marla

General Block:

Following are the plot sizes available in General Block:

3.5 Marla

5 Marla

8 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

Salient Features:

Following are the salient features provided in the residential society:

Grand Mosque

Water Resources

Eco-community

Education Complex

Accessibility

Club House

Retail Area

24/7 security

Maintenance

Boundary Wall

Gated community

Quality Development

Water, Gas, Electricity

Underground electrification

Sewerage and waste disposal system

World-class infrastructure development

Sports complex with indoor and outdoor facilities

Medical Facilities offered by Hospitals, dispensaries, and clinics

Conclusion:

Kingdom Valley Islamabad is a significant development located in a prime landmark of the capital city. The residential society offers world-class facilities and a prime location at the most affordable payment plan.

The housing society is a state-of-art development that provides a modern and luxurious lifestyle. The residential society has all the features of a healthy investment. If you are still skeptical about investing, this blog will provide you with everything you need to know about Kingdom Valley Islamabad.

The No1 real estate marketers Sky Marketing and Tajarat Properties highly recommend Kingdom Valley Islamabad to their clients for investment.

