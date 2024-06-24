EARTHDAY.ORG World's Largest Environment Movement To Honour IAA India And Ramesh Narayan

Ramesh Narayan will be conferred the EARTHDAY.ORG’s 2024 'Most Sustainable Marcom Personality Award.' |

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter is to receive the ‘EARTHDAY.ORG’s 2024 Best Organization Spearheading Sustainable Development’ Award. This award recognizes IAA’s commitment to recognizing and inspiring marketing and advertising companies to drive positive environmental action as well as recognizing specific categories such as Corporate Social Crusaders, Green NGO’s and Green Crusaders.

‘We are delighted to present this award to IAA in recognition of their outstanding contribution to promoting sustainability within the marcom industry, and that too over 14 years’ said Karuna Singh, Regional Director Asia for EARTHDAY.ORG. ‘IAA’s efforts are crucial in raising awareness and inspiring action towards a more sustainable future.’

Mr. Ramesh Narayan will be conferred the EARTHDAY.ORG’s 2024 ‘Most Sustainable Marcom Personality Award.’ The award acknowledges Mr. Narayan’s dedication to environmental conservation efforts, his authorship of the 14 year-old IAA Olive Crown Awards, his personal commitment to mass tree planting, both urban and rural, and his continuous involvement in solar-driven rural transformation.

‘As we approach Earth Day 2024, it is crucial to recognize and celebrate the efforts of individuals and organizations who are working to create a more sustainable future. The IAA India Chapter and Mr Ramesh Narayan are true leaders in this field, and we are honored to present them with these awards’ says Debapriya Dutt, Director Projects, South and South East Asia for EARTHDAY.ORG.

Says Avinash Pandey, President International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, "We are delighted with this recognition. The IAA was far ahead of the curve in recognizing the critical importance of inspiring the marcom industry to take steps to be guardians of Brand Earth".

Ramesh Narayan will be presented the award at the upcoming Olive Crown Awards ceremony on April 5th 2024. EARTHDAY.ORG will hold a grand award ceremony in July where IAA will be presented its award.

About EARTHDAY.ORG

The global environmental NGO EARTHDAY.ORGTM grew out of the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Today, it engages with over 50,000 organizations in some 190 countries to advance the environmental movement.

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org