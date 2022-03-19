E-Commerce & The Digital Consumer event organised by Department of Consumer Affairs and Invest India on 16th & 17th March 2022

E-Commerce has transformed the way business is done in India. E-Commerce is one of India’s fastest growing and most exciting channels for commercial transactions. India is poised to be the world’s third largest economy by 2030. With India’s rapid economic growth, favourable demographics, as well as a large and prospering consumer base, the Indian e-commerce industry has witnessed an upward growth trajectory. With 900 million people expected to be active internet users in India by 2025, it is important to ensure all consumers are heard and protected, as we move into a new phase of digital India.

Owing to the aforementioned reasons, the Department of Consumer Affairs and Invest India, in association with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), conducted a series of panel discussions, bringing together key players from all segments of e-commerce in India, in line with the Governments efforts towards consumer protection and ease of doing business.

The event saw approx 200 attendees and covered all segments of e-commerce, covering key sub-sectors including beauty, health & wellness; food retail & FMCG; entertainment & education; and online payments.

The event was held on March 16-17, 2022. The core objectives of the were:

- To enable conversation between relevant stakeholders on creating sound regulatory ecosystem and support growth across multiple e-commerce sub-sectors

- To understand the best practices and address issues on consumer protection in emerging areas of e-commerce and its ancillary industries

The event will be held virtually and is scheduled to include discussions on various themes and areas of e-commerce and shall draw participation from senior industry members and government authorities.

