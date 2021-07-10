DSC celebrates 2nd e-Convocation for Class of 2021

The Delhi School of Communication hosted its Second Annual e-Convocation 2021. The Chief Guest was Ms Babita Baruah, Managing Partner, GTB Global Team Blue and the Guest of Honour was Ms Anshu Patni Singhi, Founder, CHNO Media.
The Dean, Professor Ramola Kumar formally announced the completion of the course for the 25th batch of the institute. All best wishes were extended to the groups, as they stepped into the workplace defining the new normal.
DSC has continued the tradition of securing placements in premier Marketing, PR and Advertising agencies like Group M, Omnicom Media Group, Dentsu X, MSL, DDB Mudra, Media Mantra, Grey Cells, FCB, Grapes Digital, Hakuhodo, Rep India, The Communication Council, The Free Press Journal amongst others.
Ms Babita Baruah pointed out that Gen Z today, are spontaneous, and work cultures are being re-imagined to prepare for an environment that keeps encouraging this spirit. Explaining that this spontaneity is a responsibility as well, she gave some tips on how “informed spontaneity” can help us balance out the edges -“Informed Spontaneity starts with a clear goal setting. A personal SWOT analysis.
Identifying credible sources of opinion and information. A broad playing field to operate - with flexible and fluid boundaries that allow for complete shifts, if required. It also requires self introspection”. She went on to say – “Informed Spontaneity encourages bold thinking and action - a requirement today where the professional environment, business environment is changing and evolving faster than the speed of light. Understanding these changes, new career and business possibilities and the competencies that come with it, is vital”.
Observing that our journeys will be fruitful if we stay with a strong value set, she stressed that the values of honesty, kindness and empathy are drivers of the future.
Motivating the students, Ms Anshu Patni Singhi recalled her convocation almost 17 years back, when she thought she was ready to take on the world. “Your career is never what you plan – it’s the choices that you make for yourself between comfort and risks, between money and sometimes looking beyond money and many other things. And that was exactly the train I boarded – the train of CHOICES that would be presented to me for the rest of my life and EXPERIMENTS I would do by making those choices”.
Her career path also took its twists and turns, as she later plunged into entrepreneurship, and her word of advice was – “On this train, however, there is one thing that will become your biggest asset - your co-passengers or the people you meet. Make sure you treasure and learn from them and also provide value to them and you will soon realize these people will sometimes come and guide you to push the train.
So, now when you step onto this train, please choose what you enjoy, please choose what gives you growth over choosing comfort and what’s in vogue!”
Professor Ramola Kumar, Dean at DSC said, “These students have faced many diverse challenges during their 2 year program. But they performed outstandingly well and cleared all the hurdles with a deep sense of responsibility. My congratulations to them ... All the best!”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event was conducted virtually. The students were provided with the certificates of the PGDPC XXV programme, and it was time to bid them farewell. DSC’s PGDPC is a two-year course in which students are given a formal education and professional training in all fields of mass communication - Digital Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, Film Marketing, Entertainment, Branding, Market Research, Event Management and so on.
The students’ academic journey at DSC came to an end, meritorious graduating students were honoured with various awards and medals, regarding their attainment of excellence.
The occasion also saw several other awards for subjects such as Public Relations, Cultural Studies, Advertising & Sales Promotion, Brand Architecture, to name a few.
The prestigious bronze medal went to Ninad Jayant Joshi, the silver medal was awarded to Ankita Das, and the gold was bagged by Kriti Mehra. The Surojit Lahiri Memorial award for Holistic Excellence went to Dhwani Mittal.
About DSC:
The Delhi School of Communication is a 26-year old institute which offers its students a 2-year well-built Post Graduate Diploma in Communications since 1995. It has a holistic approach towards the method of learning/education, which includes theoretical as well as practical knowledge. It teaches the importance of Integrated Marketing Communication in the line of media. DSC also offers a two-year course of Masters in Mass Communication/Masters in Business Administration in alliance with Subharti University. It also organizes workshops in key growth areas for corporations, to meet dynamic competitive challenges successfully.
In the year 2016, The Delhi School of Communication collaborated with the Media and Entertainment Skills Council(MESC) for offering certified courses. In 2017, to make learning more impactful and relevant, DSC launched the Thesis project – the Industry Engagement Series, a joint initiative in coordination with three leading advertising agencies, namely Wunderman Thompson, Zenith Optimedia, Genesis BCW, McCann, and Hakuhodo, through live experiments on futuristic evolvement of the corporates.
