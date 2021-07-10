DSC celebrates 2nd e-Convocation for Class of 2021

The Delhi School of Communication hosted its Second Annual e-Convocation 2021. The Chief Guest was Ms Babita Baruah, Managing Partner, GTB Global Team Blue and the Guest of Honour was Ms Anshu Patni Singhi, Founder, CHNO Media.

The Dean, Professor Ramola Kumar formally announced the completion of the course for the 25th batch of the institute. All best wishes were extended to the groups, as they stepped into the workplace defining the new normal.

DSC has continued the tradition of securing placements in premier Marketing, PR and Advertising agencies like Group M, Omnicom Media Group, Dentsu X, MSL, DDB Mudra, Media Mantra, Grey Cells, FCB, Grapes Digital, Hakuhodo, Rep India, The Communication Council, The Free Press Journal amongst others.

Ms Babita Baruah pointed out that Gen Z today, are spontaneous, and work cultures are being re-imagined to prepare for an environment that keeps encouraging this spirit. Explaining that this spontaneity is a responsibility as well, she gave some tips on how “informed spontaneity” can help us balance out the edges -“Informed Spontaneity starts with a clear goal setting. A personal SWOT analysis.

Identifying credible sources of opinion and information. A broad playing field to operate - with flexible and fluid boundaries that allow for complete shifts, if required. It also requires self introspection”. She went on to say – “Informed Spontaneity encourages bold thinking and action - a requirement today where the professional environment, business environment is changing and evolving faster than the speed of light. Understanding these changes, new career and business possibilities and the competencies that come with it, is vital”.

Observing that our journeys will be fruitful if we stay with a strong value set, she stressed that the values of honesty, kindness and empathy are drivers of the future.

Motivating the students, Ms Anshu Patni Singhi recalled her convocation almost 17 years back, when she thought she was ready to take on the world. “Your career is never what you plan – it’s the choices that you make for yourself between comfort and risks, between money and sometimes looking beyond money and many other things. And that was exactly the train I boarded – the train of CHOICES that would be presented to me for the rest of my life and EXPERIMENTS I would do by making those choices”.

Her career path also took its twists and turns, as she later plunged into entrepreneurship, and her word of advice was – “On this train, however, there is one thing that will become your biggest asset - your co-passengers or the people you meet. Make sure you treasure and learn from them and also provide value to them and you will soon realize these people will sometimes come and guide you to push the train.

So, now when you step onto this train, please choose what you enjoy, please choose what gives you growth over choosing comfort and what’s in vogue!”

Professor Ramola Kumar, Dean at DSC said, “These students have faced many diverse challenges during their 2 year program. But they performed outstandingly well and cleared all the hurdles with a deep sense of responsibility. My congratulations to them ... All the best!”