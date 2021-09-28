Congratulations to winners of Eros Now’s Haathi Mere Saathi’s Fan Art Competition

Eros Now’s latest blockbuster – Haathi Mere Saathi has received love and appreciation of viewers from all age groups. The movie sheds light on the significance of maintaining ecological balance as we co-exist with other animals on this planet. In its endeavour to reach a larger audience with the message, Eros Now had announced a fan art competition through its social media channels. The response has been nothing short of brilliant!

In a considerably short duration, the organizing team received numerous entries from participants with an inclination towards drawing and sketching. The organizers were blown away while judging the entries and after multiple rounds of discussions, they announced the winners on their official Instagram page –

@swatisherigara @papu_das @supreetsherigara @art_with_fun @satishhuddar @samritiutkarsh

Heartiest congratulations to all the winners! Their artwork truly made nature come alive in its most vibrant form! Haathi Mere Saathi has started a thoughtful trend, the impact of which will help our Planet Earth in a bigger way!

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:04 PM IST