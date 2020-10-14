Canada to showcase AgTech Expertise at Agro & Food Tech 2020

Canada will participate at the Agro & Food Tech 2020 virtual event taking place between October 16–22, to explore collaboration opportunities with Indian businesses. Members of the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service will be present online at the virtual Canada booth to facilitate business interactions between leading Canadian and Indian companies.

Canada and India enjoy a mutually beneficial trade relationship in the agriculture sector to the tune of CAD1.6B annually. The Canada-India bilateral trade relationship is focused on a variety of commodities including grains, pulses, tea, coffee, spices and seafood. Canada’s focus on innovation and strong regional expertise are providing cutting-edge answers to the world’s agricultural needs through novel technologies that are revolutionizing one of the largest and oldest global sectors.

High Commissioner of Canada to India, Nadir Patel said: “Canada is globally recognized for its excellence in Agtech. We are the fifth-largest agricultural exporter in the world with $56 billion in sales. This is a great opportunity for Canadian companies to learn about the exciting developments and plans for transformation in India’s Agtech industries. Key areas of interest include farm management platforms, crop protection, irrigation, water management, post-harvest, movement of goods from farm to consumer, pest management, remote sensing, the Internet of Things, machinery and robotics. I look forward to further collaboration and new synergies from the first-ever Virtual CII Agro & Food Tech: India International Food & Agri Week 2020”.