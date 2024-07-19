Cadbury, Unilever, Mindshare Top SMARTIES Business Impact Index India, APAC & Global 2023

Mumbai, July 10, 2024 - MMA Global proudly announces the release of the SMARTIES Business Impact Index (BII) 2023 , recognizing the brands, advertisers, and agencies that have achieved outstanding success in driving business impact through innovative marketing strategies across India, APAC & Global. The index is developed in collaboration with the marketing effectiveness leader WARC and features in WARC 100, which evaluates and ranks the world's top campaigns.

Leading the rankings in India, Cadbury, Dove, and Google have emerged as the top brands, showcasing their prowess in creating impactful marketing campaigns. Mondelēz International, Unilever, and Alphabet have been recognized as the top advertisers, driving significant business results. Creative agencies MullenLowe Lintas, Toaster, and Leo Burnett have set new benchmarks for creativity and effectiveness. WPP, Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group swept the prestigious global ranking - top holding companies.

Moneka Khurana, Country Head and BOD member, MMA Global India, said: “Congratulations to the top rankers of the SMARTIES™ Business Impact Index 2023. They have shown remarkable innovation and leveraged big tech to create memorable experiences with true business impact. The BII, in partnership with WARC, reflects our commitment to recognizing and rewarding outstanding work in our industry. This inspires us to take the narrative on digital transformation forward. I am excited to see who will emerge on the list for 2024 and look forward to the stellar entries from across the ecosystem."

The APAC region witnessed stellar performances with Mindshare Worldwide, Unilever, and Leo Burnett dominating the top spots across various categories. Globally, Unilever, Mondelēz International, and PepsiCo led the pack of top advertisers, while Mindshare Worldwide, Dentsu International, and Leo Burnett stood out as top agency networks.

SMARTIES Awards, this year into its 13th edition, is the premier global platform that recognizes excellence and innovation across the marketing landscape. In exciting news, SMARTIES is now globally certified in partnership with RECMA, the leading media agency research organization. This collaboration ensures that winners are recognized as industry leaders on an international stage.

