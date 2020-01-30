Buy your Independent house in Top cities of India

Buying a home is probably one of the most common thoughts citizens of India have in their mind. Buying a house of your own involves managed finances, clarity on requirements, lots of research and most importantly negotiating the price. There are many options for independent houses, floors, apartments, duplexes and villas today. In India, if you are willing to invest in properties, then you will surely end up saving the invested capital in long run. As we all may have read in newspapers or heard in a news that good return on investments are attracting many NRI’s from all around the world to invest in India. Government of India is appreciating this move and have eased up the process of buying the home for non – Indian residents.

Also, to ensure that everyone who is investing in the properties is not getting fooled by the fraud ones, RERA has been introduced to the system. It takes care of the genuineness of the builder, if the property is built on right soil, is the house made up of genuine cement etc. It is a huge sigh of relief for all the aspiring buyers today. Even in the loan sector, we can see that many banks have changed their schemes and decreased their rate of interests so that anyone can rely on the loans to buy their choice of home. You can now also select different banks from where you want to take loan from and then you have options to close your loan early or reduce the interest rate by paying fast EMI.

Here are top 3 cities of India where you can buy your independent home –

1. Bangalore – Bangalore is basically an IT sector where you will find many migrants moving to this city for the purpose of better education and lots of job opportunities. There is a consistent need of housing which means if you invest in the property here it will carry a lot of worth. You will find independent house for sale in Bangalore south for sure at good prices. If you lag behind the budget for independent house, then no need to worry as there are lots of apartments in Bangalore at reasonable prices. If you are searching for the best areas in this city, these are as follows –

a. Ashok Nagar.

b. Marathahalli.

c. Indira Nagar.

d. JP Nagar.

e. Koramangala.

There has been a lot of fashion for independent house for sale in Bangalore south. Builders have built a lot of houses with lots of amenities inducted. In short there are many ready to move in houses so that you do not have to go into any hassle. Budget has no bar in the city. You will find lot of cozy apartments in Bangalore as well as luxurious villas. Good weather, better education and endless employment opportunities make Bangalore an ideal city to live.

2. Hyderabad – Hyderabad is also an IT city located in Telangana state. You will good management institutes and well-developed IT companies working fine. The weather of this city is amazing, and you would not feel extreme cold or hot here. It is a metro city and is less crowded as compared to other cities. You will find greenery and peace at the same time. There is a huge trend of apartments in Hyderabad buy you will also find many independent houses and villas at few localities. Some of the best areas in Hyderabad are –

a. Gachibowli.

b. Jubilee Hills.

c. Madhapur.

d. Manikonda.

e. Hitech City.

Some of the famous builders of Hyderabad are – Phoenix group, Mantri Builders, My Home constructions etc. It is a large city and there are many locations also. You will get affordable 2bhk apartments for your family, but you need to consider feasibility and locality as the worth of your house will be largely dependent on that.

3. Mumbai – Mumbai is known as city of dreams. It located in the state Maharashtra and second home most of the NRI’s. It attracts numerous tourists every year. Several people shift to Mumbai to become artists and entrepreneurs. It is also a hub of education by consisting many science and management institutes. The weather in Mumbai is quite tricky buy fine if you get used to it. It is one of the safest places in India and you will get transportation at cheap rates even in the nth hour of the clock. Some of the best places in Mumbai where you can buy your home are –

a. Powai.

b. Juhu.

c. Bandra.

Properties in Mumbai are littles expensive but hold a lot of worth. Talking about the trend of properties Mumbai follow, apartments are mostly constructed because of the space crunch. You will also find many bungalows but in very limited numbers as well areas.

These were the top 3 cities in India where you can buy your house. Before investing anywhere just make sure you have researched quite well and are confident. Internet is filled with helpful websites which will redirect you to the genuine properties matching your requirements without asking you for money. Apart from the cities mentioned above, you can also look for houses in Delhi, Chennai, Chandigarh. Rest buying a home depends on personal reasons and choice as well. If you are a beginner, then you can ask your acquaintances for help. Talk to your banker to plan your finances throughout so that while buying a home so you do not end up with loosing your savings. Try to focus on the long-term goals while you are planning to purchase your home. In the nutshell, do not over- estimate your budget and pay EMI’s or under – estimate it. Guidance is an important path to buy a good home that fits into your requirement. Keep in mind that not every property is worth much because behind the cost depends factors such as – location, construction feasibility etc. One should wait for some time before deciding on buying a home.