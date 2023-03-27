Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva To Have A Mega Premiere On Star Gold On Sunday 26 March At 8:00 PM

The Blockbuster Family Entertainer starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni makes its way to TV

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Get ready for a wholesome family entertainment treat this month as Star Gold is all set to present the World Television Premiere of Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. The first part of India’s Original New Universe – The Astraverse, the much talked about family entertainer with rave reviews stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Showcasing a never seen before world of ancient Indian Astras, set-in modern-day India, Brahmāstra is a fascinating movie helmed by a phenomenal cast, an intriguing storyline, never seen before VFX and chart-topping music. Brahmāstra PartOne: Shiva will have its World TV Premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, March 26th at 8 pm.

Commenting on the news of the World TV Premiere, director Ayan Mukerji said, “Brahmāstra is an idea that has been with me for more than a decade. While drawing inspiration from spiritual India we also added a new dimension of cutting-edge visual effects that I felt would resonate with today’s audience. The World TV Premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, March 26th at 8 pm is a sure way to reach the widest possible audience, and I am looking forward to the entire country watching Brahmāstra.”

Echoing the thoughts of his director, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shiva and has the power of Agni in the film, noted, “Brahmāstra has been a unique journey for all of us and everything about the film is larger than life. The storyline, visual effects, music all lend themselves to a vivid on-screen experience. Brahmāstra is a visual treat and just the kind of film everyone in the family can watch together as it premieres on Star Gold on Sunday, March 26th at 8 pm.”

Alia Bhatt, who plays Isha in the movie, said, “I am thrilled that Brahmāstra is going to reach an even larger audience now with its World TV Premiere on Star Gold on Sunday 26th March at 8 pm. The world of Brahmāstra is exciting and full of emotion, adventure, and superhit songs and I am excited for many more audience to watch it in the comfort of their homes.”

Mouni Roy, who impressed everyone with her performance as Junoon, the queen of Darkness, said, “It’s a once in a lifetime role and I had so much fun playing this powerful force in the film. I am glad the movie and my work will be seen by an even larger audience when it premieres on Star Gold on Sunday 26th March at 8 pm. Please watch with your families.”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Ayan Mukerji, the magnum opus stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

S.S Rajamouli presents Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.