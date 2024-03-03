Atopic Dermatitis: Using Ceramide-Based Skincare Products? Here's What L’Oréal's Clinical Research Says

L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty India announced the results of a clinical study establishing the efficacy and tolerance of a ceramide-based moisturizer having unique multivesicular emulsion (MVE) technology, on Indian patients suffering from mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

What's Atopic dermatitis?

Atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by dry, itchy, inflamed skin. It can lead to physical discomfort, sleep disturbances, and limitations in daily activities impacting the quality of life overall. Besides visible symptoms, the condition also impacts social interactions, self-esteem, leading to psychological distress.

More about the research

The research led by renowned dermatologist, Dr Neena Khanna, MBBS, MD, FAMS, Prof & Head, Department of Dermatology Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research studied more than 100 patients with mild to moderate Atopic Dermatitis for six weeks (1 week wash out*, 4 weeks treatment phase with ceramide containing moisturiser & 1-week treatment-free follow up phase).

Effects of moisturiser start as early as 15 minutes

While presenting the study, principal Investigator Dr. Khanna said, “The notable conclusions from the study were – a significant improvement in the severity of atopic skin symptoms and an improvement in skin hydration. The study also indicates that the effects of this moisturiser start as early as 15 minutes after 1st application and continue for at least 1 week after stopping the use of the moisturiser, in the follow-up phase.”

Key findings of the study include an improvement in the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) and a reduction in itchiness with the treatment. These findings demonstrate that with the appropriate access to effective and safe dermatological solutions, individuals with atopic skin can have a higher and better quality of life.

She presented the clinical study at the recently concluded DERMACON 2024, the 52nd National Conference of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists in Hyderabad. The study was conducted in collaboration with CIDP Biotech India Pvt Ltd, and L’Oréal Research & Innovation India.

Improving skin health and quality of life

Rami Itani, Director – L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, L’Oréal India, said, “At L’Oréal, our dedicated team of scientists and researchers are committed to push the boundaries of research and innovation for education on skin health and develop products to expand dermatological care across India.

To improve the quality of life for individuals with AD in India, it is important to raise awareness about the condition and offer resources for managing the symptoms. This study is a collaborative effort to address the need for long-term, efficacious and safe solutions such as CeraVe to treat skin conditions like AD which has been on a rising trend in the last four decades in India. We are happy to present this study as a step towards becoming a life-changing and sustainable dermatological solution.”