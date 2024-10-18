Amitabh Shah Of Yuva Unstoppable Celebrates Transformation Of 6000+ Schools At Vice President Enclave | File Photo

New Delhi, India, 17 October, 2024 – In a significant moment of recognition, Amitabh Shah, Founder - Yuva Unstoppable, was honoured at the Vice President’s Enclave for its exceptional work in empowering India’s youth through education, sanitation, and social upliftment. The event, graced with the presence of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar - Honourable Vice President of India and Smt. Anandiben Patel - Governor of Uttar Pradesh, exhibited the life-changing impact of Yuva’s initiatives, as a few out of millions of beneficiaries shared their personal journeys from adversity to empowerment.

Amitabh Shah, Founder of Yuva Unstoppable, delivered the welcome speech, reflecting on their journey of completing 6000 school transformations following the organisation’s mission to break barriers to create opportunities for youth across India. "We stand here not only as an organisation but as a movement, driving change for those who need it most," Shah said, expressing gratitude to the dignitaries present, 40 of Yuva’s corporate partners and the beneficiaries present at the event.

Several beneficiaries - Sameeksha, Vidisha Ramani and mother of Priyanka - took to the stage, sharing heartfelt stories of how Yuva Unstoppable’s interventions in their education and overall well-being gave them the tools to succeed and uplift their communities.

Sameeksha, originally from Delhi but moved to Ahmedabad after her father’s demise, is a business student raised by a single mother. She tutored kids in order to support her family and fund her own education. However, they lost all their savings when her mother lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic and treating her sister’s chronic kidney disease . She shares how Yuva’s support went far beyond financial aid - to showing emotional support like a true family, when she lost her sister last year. With Yuva standing by her side through it all, she’s now on her way to Harvard Business School to pursue her MBA next year.

Vidisha Ramani is the daughter of diamond worker parents. While she has cracked the NEET-PG exam successfully this year, she spoke of how her mother had taken bank loans to fund her education after she scored 99.97 percentile in her 10th standard. As a bright and hardworking student who wanted to pursue medicine, she came across Yuva Unstoppable in her 11th standard which she describes as her life’s turning point. She secured the 1st rank across Gujarat in her 12th standard, completed her MBBS, and is now confidently pursuing her dream of becoming a successful doctor, with Yuva by her side throughout her journey.

Priyanka is a medical student on scholarship from Yuva. Her mother, Monica Ghosh narrated how their home’s financial hardships were taking a toll on Priyanka’s education until Yuva Unstoppable enabled her to score 87% in her 12th standard and take admissions in a good coaching class to prepare for her NEET exam.

The Vice President and Governor acknowledged the organisation’s deep-rooted efforts in transforming the lives of over 7 million young individuals, emphasising the critical role Yuva Unstoppable plays in shaping India’s future.

The Vice President commended the beneficiaries, ”Look at the fire they have, I am amazed! They have one thing in common, academic brilliance in the face of adversities”, lauding them as young people that have been enabled to handhold many others to success.

The Governor said, “This is the golden period of our nation, at a time when India is progressing before the world, we must reflect on and conquer our limitations.” Hon. Anandiben Patel recognised the relentless efforts of Amitabh Shah and Yuva Unstoppable, applauding their impactful work alongside corporate partners. She encouraged continued and expanded support from all those involved in Yuva’s mission.

The event concluded with a promise from the highest offices in India to support Yuva’s mission, reaffirming that the journey of empowering India’s youth has only just begun.

With the Vice President’s recognition of Yuva Unstoppable’s work, the event marked a significant moment. Read his tweet here: https://x.com/vpindia/status/1840678522253463763?s=48&t=hsvB2T9GEr5a3T3V-eFYFQ

Experience the heartwarming event for yourself, watch now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxLit0nQ9IQ

Brief video of how Amitabh Shah and Yuva Unstoppable empower 7M vulnerable beneficiaries including 6000 schools with improved sanitation, water, solar, sports infra, access to technology, scholarships, nutrition, removing vaccine hesitancy amongst others with 100 CSR Partners such as HDFC, SBI Cards, Disney, 3M, Exide, Zerodha, Bill Gates Foundation, Lenovo, Unilever, Adani, EY, Korn Ferry, Google, Finolex, HP, Bank of America amongst others: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9elW8E-2cR4

