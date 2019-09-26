Adv. Pandit Rathod- The brand name in the sphere of leadership, possessing all the virtuous idiosyncrasy of leadership

Some people achieve a lot in their life that it seems impossible to count their Laurels on finger tips. One of the most admirable and successful among all is Adv. Pandit Rathod.

Adv. Pandit Rathod is a dynamic luminary with extremely magnificent aura. He is one of the leading business tycoon owning a finance business-"Land and leasing expert" and a film producer. Being a monumental leader he has been associated with multiple ventures, some of them are-

1. Film and Entertainment - AR Creation

2. Government nodel agency - YADI

2. Automotive – Auto tech & RM

3. Lubricants - AT Oils

5. Fashion and Education- R Sumans,INIFD & WLDC

6. Finance - Steven Fin Solution

7. Real estate - Landscape, Sealink Properties, MahaProperties, Plot Bonanza, Property Sarbar.

8. Sports- RD sports and MS Dhoni Academy.

Through mahaland Shri Rathod is auxiliarious Mumbaikars to get their dream house. He provides pragmatic and budget-friendly elucidation to people.

Adv. Pandit Rathod has a keen interest for entertainment industry made him to invest in several projects of movies and music albums. Shri Rathod has collaborates with the director and other key personnel to ensure that the vision of the project is balancing with that of budget.

Well! Man of finance has won countless laurels including Zee Business Award on 5th July 2019 and Land Banker of the Year 2018 from CM Devendra Fadnavis. Some of the entertainment projects that he has produced includes AtaaBas Movie and Poster & Song Launch – (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_Vw0bPSpr8)

Thus, whatever he has achieved till now shows his hard work and never give up attitude that made him the man of success. We wish him Good Luck for future.