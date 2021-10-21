Adidas partners with global superstar and youth icon Deepika Padukone

Adidas welcomes global superstar and youth icon, Deepika Padukone to the brand. Padukone will work closely with adidas on their common commitment towards fitness; both physical and emotional.

Sport being an integral part of her life, Padukone embodies strength and resilience like no other while also encouraging millions around the globe. Together they will create a powerful synergy as the two share similar values.

Taking forward the brand’s attitude of ‘Impossible is Nothing’, the partnership will be a testament towards breaking barriers and limitless possibilities, inspiring both current as well as future generations.

With Padukone joining adidas' powerful roster of women athletes and partners around the globe, adidas strengthens its focus on democratizing and diversifying sport for women through inspiring personalities.

“Being an athlete and playing sport has played a tremendous role in shaping my personality and helping me become the person I am today. It has taught me values that no other life experience could have. Today, fitness, both physical and emotional, are an integral part of my lifestyle. I am absolutely honored and delighted to be partnering with one of the world’s most iconic brands, adidas.” Deepika Padukone

“As a global youth icon and someone who champions mental well-being and personal betterment, Deepika fits in beautifully with the brand’s ambition of creating positive change through sports and movement. We are thrilled to have Deepika join the adidas family and together we hope to inspire more women to see and realize their possibilities,” said Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 06:15 PM IST