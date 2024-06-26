 ACI To Lead Delegation To AFAA DigiAsia 2024 Taipei
ACI To Lead Delegation To AFAA DigiAsia 2024 Taipei

Theme: AI4U. Dates Sept. 2-5 2024. Free Registration till 15th. July 2024.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Srinivasan Swamy |

The Advertising Council of India (ACI) is mobilizing a delegation to the 6th. AFAA DigiAsia at Taipei between 2nd and 5th. September 2024.

Says Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), “this year the theme is AI4U. And Taipei, is at the heart of technology associated with Artificial Intelligence, this is an experience which no marcom professional can afford to miss. An array of experts will speak on all aspects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) including its usability, uniqueness, utility and universality. A very special feature that has been added this time is visits to companies at the cutting edge of AI. This way, delegates can not just listen to top names in the field, they can actually go and see how these things work in the real world. And as a very special case, the delegate registration fee of USD 1200 is being waived for Indian early bird entries received before July 15th. 2024."

For details contact afaahq@gmail.com

ACI's members include The Advertising Club, Indian Society of Advertisers, The India Chapter of IAA, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation and the Advertising Agencies Association of India.

