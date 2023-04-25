Acharya Shri Mahashraman arrives in Surat’s Vesu with a phenomenal “Anuvrat Yatra”

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 22: An impressive ‘Akshay Saiyam Yatra’ led by Yugpradhan Acharya Shri Mahashramanji, the pioneer of Anuvrat Yatra, arrived at Bhagwan Mahaveer University in Vesu, Surat, with an enormous, massive crowd on Saturday.

Thousands of devotees, including children, women, and men, waited with bated breath when Acharya Shri Mahashramanji, known as Akshaya Purush of compassion and devoted to the welfare of all mankind, arrived at Anuvrat Dwar in the City Light area in Surat at around 6.50 a.m. on Saturday after treading a distance of 10 kilometres with his Dhaval Sena from Terapanth Bhavan in Parvat Patiya.

Every Surat citizen was surprised and intrigued by the disciplined “Akshaya Sanyam Yatra” that came out with the queuing members of all the federal institutions of Terapanth Dharmasangh, the voice waves of diverse tableaux, and lovely melodies.

On the whole, road that Param Pujya Acharya Shri Mahashramanji’s trip took, Jain devotees and people of other faiths paid their respects to all the renowned ascetics. The great yatra, which drew a large audience, was transformed into a devotional gathering at the Mahavir Samvasaran on the campus of Bhagwan Mahavir University in Vesu at 9:30 am on Saturday.

The Akshaya Tritya celebration will go off at 8 a.m. on April 23, 2023, with more than 1,111 Jain ascetics performing Varshitap Parnas in the presence of Acharya Shri Mahashramanji.

Vishwesh Sanghvi, the founder of City Tadka and Representative from Akshaya Tritiya Pravas Vyavastha Samiti, told the media persons that more than 1,111 ascetics of the Terapanth Dharmasangh will be performing Parana for the first time in India in the auspicious presence of Acharya Shri.

Until May 5, a number of religious and spiritual ceremonies will be done in the auspicious presence and tour of Acharya Mahashramanji.

Sanjay Surana, president of Acharya Mahashraman Akshaya Tritya Pravas Vyavastha Samiti (Surat), has invited the people of Surat to join in Acharya Shri Mahashramanji’s Anuvrat Yatra and attend all spiritual sessions without regard for caste or community.

