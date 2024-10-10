 70th National Awards: Producer Abhishek Agarwal Receives Best Film Award For Karthikeya 2
"Karthikeya 2," a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster "Karthikeya," follows the journey of a young archaeologist, played by Nikhil Siddhartha, who embarks on a quest to uncover the mysteries surrounding ancient Indian mythology.

In a remarkable achievement for Indian cinema, Abhishek Agarwal, the producer behind the hit film "Karthikeya 2," has been honored with a National Award for Best Film (telugu) from president Droupadi Murmu, held at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on October 8. This accolade marks a significant milestone not only for Agarwal but also for the entire team behind the much-acclaimed project.

"Karthikeya 2," a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster "Karthikeya," follows the journey of a young archaeologist, played by Nikhil Siddhartha, who embarks on a quest to uncover the mysteries surrounding ancient Indian mythology. The film beautifully weaves elements of adventure and spirituality, captivating audiences with its engaging storyline and stunning visuals.

Agarwal expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am incredibly honored to receive this National Award. This recognition is not just for me but for the entire team that worked tirelessly on ‘Karthikeya 2.’ I am grateful to our cast, crew, and especially our audience for believing in our vision. My aim has always been to bring good content to the forefront of Indian cinema, and this award only strengthens my resolve to continue doing so.”

He added, “The film's success has resonated with viewers across the country, praised for its unique blend of mythology and modern storytelling. We aim to keep pushing our limits and bring more such stories.”

Agarwal's impressive portfolio includes previous hits like "The Kashmir Files," which garnered widespread acclaim for its poignant storytelling, and "Goodachari," a spy thriller that captivated audiences with its gripping narrative. Looking ahead, he is set to expand his cinematic footprint with several exciting projects in the pipeline, including "Delhi Files," "G2," "The India House” and “Abdul Kalam biopic. Each of these films promises to push the boundaries of storytelling and engage viewers with compelling narratives.

As Agarwal looks to the future, he remains committed to producing films that challenge conventions and enrich the cinematic landscape. “We want to explore stories that resonate with people and celebrate our rich culture,” he added.

