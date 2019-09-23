Ticket war simmers as BJP leaders lock horns over their candidature

Other than taking on the opponents, the BJP is also fighting a battle within its own rank and file in the Mira Bhayandar assembly (145) segment, where two prominent leaders have staked their claim for a ticket. The two aspirants — sitting legislator Narendra Mehta and former mayor Geeta Jain — have locked horns in an intense clash to bag candidature.

With back-to-back controversies, including the recent FIR against him for defying environment rules to build a club in Mira Road and hostility against the Shiv Sena cadre over the issue of delaying the construction of Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, Mehta is currently in the eye of a storm. However, an unfazed Mehta who enjoys patronage of the chief minister has already started campaigning in the region.

Confident of his renomination, Mehta said, “I am banking on the support of people and on the virtue of the development in the city. As far as the FIR is concerned, it’s a political stunt. BJP is committed to constructing the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, however we only wanted to ensure sufficient funds in the kitty so that the project is not stuck midway.”

On the other hand, Geeta Jain, who maintains the same level of confidence and is seen as a non-controversial personality, says, “My selfless work at the ground level as three-time corporator and my tenure as mayor speaks volume. I am confident the senior leaders will give me an opportunity to further develop the city, albeit in a transparent and corruption-free manner.”