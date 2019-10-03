Mohan Bhagwat remembers when Mahatma Gandhi came to visit RSS HQ

Mohan Bhagwat, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s chief reminisced about the time Gandhi visited one of the Shakha’s training centres in Delhi post-partition.

In a piece for the RRS’ website marking the birth anniversary of Gandhi, Bhagwat wrote about Gandhi’s visit to the Shakha and his appreciation for the Sangh’s discipline and the non-divisive structure.

In his piece, Bhagwat wrote, “Gandhiji also visited a shakha near to his place of residence in Delhi during the tragic days of Partition,”. He further elaborated on the past event, “Its report was published in the Harijan, dated September 27, 1947. Gandhiji expressed his joy over the discipline of the Sangh swayamsevaks [volunteers] and complete absence of the divisive feelings of caste and creed in them.”.

Bhagwat also talked about another instance when Gandhi interacted with the right-wing Hindu outfit. He said Gandhi had visited the Wardha camp 1936 and met RSS founder KB Hedgewar at his ashram in Sabarmati, Gujarat.

Bhagwat stressed on Gandhi’s ideology of Swadeshi, he said that Gandhi envisioned India to be self-sustainable in all aspects. He said Gandhi wanted a “Swa-based [self-based or self-dependent] reorganisation” of India. Bhagwat added how his vision aligns with Gandhi and said, “We must perceive, understand and manifest it in our life,” he said. “On account of this, even those who had minor differences of opinion with him also viewed with reverence.”.