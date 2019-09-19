Mamata meets HM Amit Shah raised the issue of renaming West Bengal

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday. Banerjee arrived at Shah's office at North Block for the meeting. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and raised the issue of renaming the state. Banerjee also invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate a coal block in the state in the coming days.
