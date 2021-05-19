'Isn't this a violation of protocol?': Delhi Deputy CM raises questions on the live broadcast of Prime Minister's meeting with the DMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with many district magistrates across the country to get an update on the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister's dialogue with the DMs was broadcasted live on all TV channels. Post that, questions are being raised on the Prime Minister's dual policy as he objected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s live broadcast on the ground of protocol breach a few days ago.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia questioned the live telecast of PM Narendra Modi's dialogue with DM. He said that "the Prime Minister's statement in today's meeting was broadcasted live on TV. In the last meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s live broadcast faced objection on the grounds that the protocol had been broken. Whereas today's protocol allowed for live broadcasts? In such a situation, how can we know which meeting can be broadcast live and which meeting cannot be broadcast live?"

A few days ago, the Prime Minister objected to the live broadcast of the meeting with the Chief Ministers and criticized the Delhi government. The Prime Minister had said that some people are breaking the protocol of the meeting. Post that, Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the live streaming of the conference after Kejriwal faced criticism over the breach of protocol by sharing a live telecast of an "in-house" COVID-19 review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23.

On this occasion, the meeting itself was broadcast live on behalf of the Prime Minister's Office after which a lot of questions are being raised on PM Modi's policy.