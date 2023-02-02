Capt. Amrinder Singh to become new governor of Maharashtra? Here's what former Punjab CM told media

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh | File

Calling it a "Pure speculation", BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amrinder Singh on Thursday rebutted reports circulating in the media that he was being considered for the position of the new Governor of Maharashtra. Singh, however, added that he will follow whatever the party's high command will ask him to do.

“It's purely speculative. Nobody has contacted me. I know nothing about it. Nobody has mentioned anything. I had told PM earlier, I am at his disposal wherever he wants me to be,” said the 80-year-old leader.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This statement comes at the heels of several media reports claiming that Amrinder Singh is likely going to be appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra after the incumbent Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his desire to step down from the post.

Koshyari, who had faced opposition criticism and demands for his resignation over several issues during his tenure, had said that he had conveyed to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi that he wanted to be free from all political responsibilities and spend the remainder of his life in reading, writing, and other activities.

Amrinder Singh is said to have a good equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2022, The Bharitya Janata Party had included Singh in the 83-member National Executive.In November 2021, Singh resigned from the Congress party after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the president of the Punjab Congress Committee and formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress. Recently he has merged his party with the BJP.

Read Also How is plea against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a PIL? asks Bombay HC

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)