Bhaskar Jadhav resigns from NCP, to join Shiv Sena today

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In yet another setback for Opposition in Maharashtra, NCP leader and MLA from Guhagar Bhaskar Jadhav on Friday resigned from his MLA post and confirmed to join Shiv Sena ahead of Assembly polls. Several senior leaders from the opposition NCP and Congress have recently joined the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena in the state. Jadhav will join Shiv Sena today at 2 pm at Matoshri Bungalow in presence of Shivsena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders. He tendered resignation to state assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade today.

Jadhav a former NCP state president and a Maharashtra legislator since 1992 was the face of NCP in Konkan region of Maharashtra. He started his political career with the Sena but later switched over to the Sharad Pawar-led party, held a meeting on Monday with his supporters at his hometown Guhagar in Ratnagiri district where he made the announcement to switch back to Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

"I have just submitted my resignation and it was duly accepted by Speaker Hari Bhau Bagade. Whatever I have to speak I will speak only after Joining Shivsena in presence of Uddhav Ji this afternoon. But I can say that there is no hard feeling, no complaint and no grudge against anyone behind my resignation," said Bhaskar Jadhav while talking to ANI.

Last month, NCP MLA Avadhut Tatkare, the nephew of party MP Sunil Tatkare, also announced his decision to join the Sena. He will be inducted into the Sena on Monday evening. Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held in Maharashtra in October.

By ABHINAV/MADHURIMA/ANI