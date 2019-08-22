After Uddhav, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut backs Raj Thackeray in money laundering case

Despite the antagonistic relations between Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut backed Raj Thackeray who is being probed for his alleged role in a laundering case and is facing Enforcement Directorate’s investigation for the same. But the support of Raut remained with CBI for P Chidambaram case.

Raj has been summoned by ED in connection with the investment of Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in to the Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company of which Raj was once part. MP Sanjay Raut said, "Uddhav Thackeray already made it clear yesterday that nothing concrete will be found against Raj. As Uddhav has extended support to his brother, his entire family is behind Raj Thackeray. We can have differences in politics, however one has to fulfill his duties as the head (Uddhav) of the family. These are blood relations and Uddhav is quite sensitive when it comes to family ties.”

However, speaking about former Finance minister P. Chidambaram, who was held by CBI yesterday in connection with the INX Media case, Raut said, “There has been ample evidence against Chidambaram, his son was already arrested in the same case. Chidambaram tried to evade arrest for some time. Constantly terming the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action as political vendetta would demoralise the investigating officials of the department.”

"Let the investigation get over. Raj is cooperating with the ED, unlike P Chidambaram," he added.