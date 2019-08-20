Karnataka ministers to be allocated portfolios today: Union Minister Prahalad Joshi

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Allocation of portfolios to the newly sworn-in cabinet ministers of Karnataka government is likely to be done on Tuesday, said Union Minister Prahalad Joshi. He also clarified that the cabinet formation was delayed as the flood had wreaked havoc in the state and providing relief to the public was their key priority.

"We delayed our oath-taking ceremony due to flood in the state. But I am happy that today the most balanced cabinet is formed. Allocation of portfolios will also be done today itself," Joshi told ANI. Today, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expanded his Cabinet by inducting 17 Legislators into his 25 day-old Ministry.

Those who joined the Yediyurappa's Cabinet included Govind M Karjol, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Lakshman Sangappa Savadi, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashok, Jagadish Shettar, B Sriramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil, H Nagesh (Independent MLA), Prabhu Chauhan and Ms Jolle Shashikala Anna Saheb.

Union Minister Prahalad Joshi, BJP Lok Sabha member Shobha Kharandlje, all BJP Legislators, DG and IGP Nilamani M Raju, Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig were among others who participated in the swearing-in ceremony in the morning.

By ASHISH/DEEPTI/ANI