World Tribal Day: West Bengal, Odisha, and other states celebrate indigenous cultures of India; see photos & videos

Indigenous tribal women perform cultural dance on the occasion of Worlds Indigenous Peoples Day at Bolla village near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, Monday, Aug 9, 2021.
Today, the world is commemorating the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples or World Tribal Day.

Every year, World Tribal Day is observed across the globe to promote and defend the rights of the indigenous people in the world. On this day, we honour the achievements and contributions of local communities towards the prosperity of a nation and we celebrate indigenous cultures.

On August 9, 1982, the first meeting of the United Nations working group on indigenous peoples took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The theme for 2021 is “We leave no one behind: indigenous peoples and calls for a new social contract”.

Here's a look at World Tribal Day celebration in various states across India.

Indigenous tribal women perform cultural dance on the occasion of World's Indigenous Peoples Day at Bolla village near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, Monday, Aug 9, 2021.
Tribal people perform a traditional dance as they celebrate the International Day of the World's Indigenous People at Aarey Colony, in Mumbai on Monday.
Maharashtra Minister for Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray being felicitated with a painting by the tribal people during the celebration of International Day of the World's Indigenous People at Aarey Colony, in Mumbai on Monday.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with people belonging to tribal communities during an event on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, in Jhargram district.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plays a drum as she celebrates World Tribal day with others, in Jhargram, Monday, Aug 9, 2021.
Tribal women perform folk dances on World Tribal Day. at BJD Praty Office in Bhubaneswar on Monday.
