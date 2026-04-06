World Health Day 2026: Know History, Significance & This Year's Theme

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to raise awareness about important health issues affecting people worldwide. | Canva

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948. | Canva

Each year, World Health Day is centred around a specific theme chosen by WHO, focusing on a priority area of global health. This year's theme is “Together for health. Stand with science." | Canva

The day aims to spread awareness related to health, which is done through my organising of a global campaign. | Canva

The significance of World Health Day lies in its ability to unite people globally to focus on health-related challenges. | Canva

Governments and organisations often organise awareness campaigns, health camps, seminars, and social media drives to spread information and encourage participation. | Canva

This year's theme focuses on the role of scientific collaboration, evidence-based decisions, and the "One Health" approach for planetary health. | Canva