TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: NGOs make solid presence as celebrities give a miss on day when race record is broken, in pics

Hayle Lemi won the Mumbai Marathon smashing the 2:08:09 set by compatriot Derara Hurisa in 2021. | Twitter

Hayle recorded a timing of 2:07:32. The new record holder credited the weather for the stunning run. | Ronald Chhetiar

Kenyan Philemon Rono finished second with a timing of 02:08:44sec. After the finish, Rono said he was beaten fair and square by Lemi. | Ronald Chhetiar

In Women's Anchialem Haymanot emerged winner with time of 02:24:15sec. She was followed by Rahma Tusa (02:24:22sec). The third place was bagged by Letebrhan Haylay (02:24:52sec) | Ronald Chhetiar

Among the Indians, Gopi T (02:16:41sec) was the fastest. For Gopi, this was his first race in three years and the army man said victory boosted his confidence following a low phase | Ronald Chhetiar

Among the Indian Women, Chavi Yadav was the fastest with a timing of (02:50:35sec) in her debut Marathon run | Twitter

The TATA Mumbai Marathon saw different corporates and government services taking part. Spotted was the Western Railway department that participated in the Dream Run | Kamal Mishra

16-year-old girls studying at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai participated in 'Dream Run'. The group of girls are part of 'HEAL Foundation' that works towards child sexual abuse. The girls carried a slogan 'Help Eradicate Abuse Through Learning'. | Chhaya Gupta

NGO's showcased messages on the sidleines of the Marathon. Above is the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission that were looking to raise money for a hospital in Dharampur that offers free healthcare | Chhaya Gupta

Mumbai-resident Preeti Kapoor showed up in a Kantara avatar. Her costume was dedicated to Indian culture. "I want to remind people about tradition, nature and culture of India which people are forgetting these days." she said. | Chhaya Gupta

Men's rights are equally important in equal living society and the members of Vaastav Foundation that have been participating in the marathon for the last six years were there to showcase their campaign | Chhaya Gupta

Members of the Urja trust, a foundation that protects LGBTQ rights were there to participate and advertise their campaign cause | Chhaya Gupta

Jyotirmay Foundation- for the physically challenged people based at Ville Parle brings people from all age groups together under one roof to teach them different life skills | Chhaya Gupta

Visually impaired runner 67-year old Amarjeet Singh Chawla, inspired many by running the 21km Half Marathon. He is a sports adventure lover and a proud trekker, who has set many records and is still aiming high. | Chhaya gupta

