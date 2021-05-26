Super rare 'Super Blood Moon' lights up skies across globe; see pics

A glittering full moon rose on Wednesday as people around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a 'super blood moon'.

It's when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal.

For about 15 minutes, as the moon moves fully into Earth's shadow, the moon appears to turn red. The reddish light around the edges is the sunsets and sunrises happening at that time on Earth, projected onto the moon's surface.

New Zealand, Australia and some other places in the Pacific and East Asia saw the show before midnight, while night owls in Hawaii and the western part of North America saw it in the early morning hours.

Sky gazers along the U.S. East Coast are out of luck because the moon will be setting and the sun rising. Europe, Africa and western Asia will miss everything.

It's the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years. While the total eclipse lasts just 15 minutes, the entire show lasts for five hours, as Earth's shadow gradually covers the moon, then starts to ebb.

The colour is the result of the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.

The moon will be more than 220,000 miles (357,460 kilometres) away at its fullest. It's this proximity, combined with a full moon, that qualifies it as a supermoon, making it appear slightly bigger and more brilliant in the sky.

Unlike a solar eclipse, there's no harm in looking at an eclipsed moon.