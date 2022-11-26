e-Paper Get App
Robert Lewandowski ends goal drought, Poland script 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, in pics

Poland played Saudi Arabia in the Group C match of the FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium on Saturday evening

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Coming from the back of a famous win against Argentina Saudi Arabia started off aggressively

In the 13th minute, Saud Abdulhamid assisted Mohammed Kanno to take a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to be saved in the top right corner.

Poland opened the scoring in the 39th minute, an assist from Robert Lewandowski Piotr Zielinski's right-footed shot from the centre of the box went on to the top right corner

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a brilliant save and also blocked the rebound to keep his team's lead intact

Saudi Arabia had more possession in comparison to Poland enjoying 59 per cent of it while the European side had only 41

Poland though had three shots on target in comparison to Saudi who had only one in the first half half

In the second half, Saud Abdulhamid's right-footed shot from outside the box was blocked. Mohammed Kanno's shot also went wide

In the 82nd minute Robert Lewandowski scored a goal with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box. Poland went on to register a 2-0 win

Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute

He raced toward the corner with his arms outstretched, then stayed slumped on the field as teammates rushed to congratulate him

He got up, rubbed his face, and blew a kiss to the crowd

Arguably one of the best forwards in the world, Lewandowski's barren streak at the World Cup was somewhat puzzling. Now, after five previous matches at the tournament, it's over

