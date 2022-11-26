Robert Lewandowski ends goal drought, Poland script 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, in pics

Coming from the back of a famous win against Argentina Saudi Arabia started off aggressively | AFP

In the 13th minute, Saud Abdulhamid assisted Mohammed Kanno to take a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to be saved in the top right corner. | AFP

Poland opened the scoring in the 39th minute, an assist from Robert Lewandowski Piotr Zielinski's right-footed shot from the centre of the box went on to the top right corner | ANI

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a brilliant save and also blocked the rebound to keep his team's lead intact | AFP

Saudi Arabia had more possession in comparison to Poland enjoying 59 per cent of it while the European side had only 41 | AFP

Poland though had three shots on target in comparison to Saudi who had only one in the first half half | AFP

In the second half, Saud Abdulhamid's right-footed shot from outside the box was blocked. Mohammed Kanno's shot also went wide | AFP

In the 82nd minute Robert Lewandowski scored a goal with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box. Poland went on to register a 2-0 win | AFP

Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute | AFP

He raced toward the corner with his arms outstretched, then stayed slumped on the field as teammates rushed to congratulate him | AFP

He got up, rubbed his face, and blew a kiss to the crowd |