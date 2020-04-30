Photo

Updated on

Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man

By FPJ Web Desk

Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/omk152020

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday. He was 67. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the news on his Twitter account. He wrote,"He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..I am destroyed !"

Here is the evolution of the veteran actor in pictures:

Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/shorajbollywood
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/firstlove832
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/sarcasm_memes_comedy
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/nikhil_betkar_45_
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/whorishikapoor
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/rishhikapoo
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/druvkent
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/imrishikapoor
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/bsr.121
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/omk152020
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/peeyushg2
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/i_am_samraatt_mohammad_saif
Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man
Instagram/highwithoutweed

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in