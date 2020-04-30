Rishi Kapoor in pics: The eternally young cherub-faced actor who looked like an angel even as an old man

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday. He was 67. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the news on his Twitter account. He wrote,"He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..I am destroyed !"

Here is the evolution of the veteran actor in pictures: