Recap: When cricket fan shared Queen Elizabeth II's vibrant looks with IPL punch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Revisit the moment when cricket fan (identified as @BobbyDugnutt111 on Twitter) shared Queen Elizabeth II's vibrant looks with IPL punch. |
The longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth-II, took her last breath at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Revisit the moment when cricket fan (identified as @BobbyDugnutt111 on Twitter) shared Queen Elizabeth II's vibrant looks with IPL punch.

Blue Army - Mumbai Indians

Queen Elizabeth II as Chennai Super Kings

Queen Elizabeth II as Kolkata Knight Riders

Queen Elizabeth II as Royal Challengers Bangalore

Queen Elizabeth II as Sunrisers Hyderabad

Any guesses over this adorable look? Yes, too close to the the appearance of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals

Queen Elizabeth II as Lucknow Super Giants

Queen Elizabeth II as Rajasthan Royals

Queen Elizabeth II as Punjab Kings

Queen Elizabeth II as Gujarat Titans

