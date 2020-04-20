Ramadan 2020: First time in 250 years, Mumbai’s iconic ‘Mohammed Ali Road’ will be closed due to COVID-19 lockdown

For the first time in it’s nearly 250 years history, Mumbai’s world-renowned and iconic ‘Mohammed Ali Road street food bazaar’ is poised to wear a deserted look this Ramzan month, starting April 23.

Incidentally, it was working normally even after the March 12, 1993 serial bomb blasts, but it’s fate in Ramzan 2020 will be known only after May 3.

Missing would be the enticing, mouth-watering aroma of over 400 non-vegetarian cuisine items on offer, plus around 100 assorted desserts and beverages, making it the monthlong mecca for food lovers – irrespective of religion – thronging there.