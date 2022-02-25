'Putin, f*** off and die, ba*****': World protests against Russian invasion in Ukraine; SEE PICS

Anti-war protests have erupted in several cities of the world, such as London, Beirut, Tokyo, Moscow, Paris, Los Angeles, Jerusalem, and Stockholm, asking for punishment against Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging a war against Ukraine. The protesters called for complete economic isolation of Russia.

A protester raises a placard during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney on February 25, 2022. | AFP

Demonstrators protest Russias invasion of Ukraine in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

A protester from Ukranian background holds a placard during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney, Australia on February 25, 2022. | (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

Protesters of Ukraine background attend a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney on February 25, 2022. | (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney on February 25, 2022. | (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather in Lafayette Square to protest Russias invasion of Ukraine in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Activists hold placards as they gather in Lafayette Square to protest Russias invasion of Ukraine in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

A couple look at Oslo City Hall illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on February 24, 2022, as a symbolic act of solidarity with Ukraine. | (Photo by Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:24 PM IST