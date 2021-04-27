Photo

Pink Moon 2021: See stunning pictures of the year's first supermoon

By Karishma Jangid

April's moon is called the Pink Moon because it is named after an early spring flower also known as a perennial wildflower plant

People around the world witnessed the first pink moon of the year on Monday night. The ‘pink moon’, which is also one of the first supermoons of the year 2021 appeared late on Monday night, according to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

April's moon is called the Pink Moon because it is named after an early spring flower also known as a perennial wildflower plant. This Full Moon is also known as the Fish Moon or Sprouting Grass Moon. In India, this day is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti by the Hindus according to the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.

What is a Supermoon?

Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term ‘supermoon’ in 1979 and is used to refer to either a new or full moon that is closest to the Earth or occurs when the moon is within 90% of its perigee. These full moons are the biggest and brightest full moons for the year.

The next supermoon is scheduled to appear a month later on May 26 and will be slightly closer to the earth.

Here's a look at the pictures of the year's first Supermoon:

A seagull flies as the full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, sets on April 27, 2021 in Lorient, western France.
A seagull flies as the full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, sets on April 27, 2021 in Lorient, western France.
AFP Photo
A full Super Pink Moon rises above Havana on April 26, 2021.
A full Super Pink Moon rises above Havana on April 26, 2021.
AFP Photo
The full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, rises over the skyline of Manhattan on April 26, 2021.
The full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, rises over the skyline of Manhattan on April 26, 2021.
AFP Photo
A plane is seen flying across the full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, rises over Manhattan, New York on April 26, 2021.
A plane is seen flying across the full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, rises over Manhattan, New York on April 26, 2021.
AFP Photo
Supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden.
Supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden.
Reuters Photo
An airplane flies by as supermoon rises in Kentucky, USA.
An airplane flies by as supermoon rises in Kentucky, USA.
Reuters Photo
Supermoon rises above Camlica mosque in Istanbul.
Supermoon rises above Camlica mosque in Istanbul.
Reuters Photo
Supermoon sets behind Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, Britain.
Supermoon sets behind Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, Britain.
Reuters Photo

