Pink Moon 2021: See stunning pictures of the year's first supermoon

People around the world witnessed the first pink moon of the year on Monday night. The ‘pink moon’, which is also one of the first supermoons of the year 2021 appeared late on Monday night, according to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

April's moon is called the Pink Moon because it is named after an early spring flower also known as a perennial wildflower plant. This Full Moon is also known as the Fish Moon or Sprouting Grass Moon. In India, this day is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti by the Hindus according to the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.

What is a Supermoon?

Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term ‘supermoon’ in 1979 and is used to refer to either a new or full moon that is closest to the Earth or occurs when the moon is within 90% of its perigee. These full moons are the biggest and brightest full moons for the year.

The next supermoon is scheduled to appear a month later on May 26 and will be slightly closer to the earth.

Here's a look at the pictures of the year's first Supermoon: