PICTURES: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Explore In Rajasthan's Ajmer

By: Sunanda Singh | June 24, 2024
Ajmer is a popular city in Rajasthan which is known for its religious sites., lakes and Aravalli Range is one of them. The mountain range offers mesmerising views of its surroundings, especially at sunrise and sunset.
Subhash Udhyan Park is a popular site in the city, nestled with greenery and a fountain. It also has Lord Shiva Temple.
Pushkar Lake is one of the important lakes in the city, which is also considered as a sacred lake, especially in Hindu Religion.
Sri Rangnath Swamy Temple is home to Lord Vishnu and the beautiful temple considered one of the largest temples in the world.
Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif, or Ajmer Sharif Dargah, is a prominent pilgrimage site in the city. It was built in the 13th century.
Soni Ji Ki Nasiya Jain Temple, or the Ajmer Jain Temple, is a very popular temple. Its stunning architecture attracts more tourists.
Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is a historic mosque in the city of Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. It was built by Qutb-ud-Din-Aibak in 1192 CE, making it one of the oldest mosques in the country.
