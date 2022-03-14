e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Photo

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

PHOTOS: From Emma Watson to Lady Gaga, celebs make a fashionable appearance at BAFTAs 2022 red carpet

The ceremony was hosted by actor-comic Rebel Wilson.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) 2022 took place on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall and was live streamed in India on the streamer SonyLIV.

Hosted by actor-comic Rebel Wilson, the ceremony saw Warner Bros' 'Dune' and Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog' as this season's favourites that took home trophies.

Those who made a fashionable appearance at the awards night include stars like Emma Watson, Lady Gaga, Riz Ahmed, and Millie Bobby Brown among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Emma Watson
Lady Gaga
Advertisement
Tom Hiddleston
Millie Bobby Brown
Riz Ahmed
Advertisement
Rachel Zegler
Rebecca Hall
Daisy Edgar Jones

Daisy Edgar Jones | Photo by AFP

Advertisement

ALSO READ

BAFTA Awards 2022: From 'Dune' to 'The Power of the Dog' - complete list of winners BAFTA Awards 2022: From 'Dune' to 'The Power of the Dog' - complete list of winners

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:13 AM IST