People travel in boats in rain-ravaged areas as Ganga's water level rises; see photos & videos

As the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers crossed the danger mark in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday, the administration announced a high alert in the area and started evacuating families affected by floods.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had deployed three helicopters for flood relief operations in the Jalaun district of UP.

Rising water of Ganga River due to continuous heavy rainfall caused river banks in West Bengal's Murshidabad to break on Tuesday. The low-lying areas near the river are also flooded due to the rise in the water level.

The rivers in Bihar are also flowing above dangerous levels due to continuous rain in this monsoon session.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 03:38 PM IST