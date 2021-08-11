e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Photo

Updated on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 03:38 PM IST

People travel in boats in rain-ravaged areas as Ganga's water level rises; see photos & videos

FPJ Web Desk
Villagers of Manash village with their belongings use boats to shift to a safer place after the water level rises of Ganga river following monsoon rain, in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. | PTI

Villagers of Manash village with their belongings use boats to shift to a safer place after the water level rises of Ganga river following monsoon rain, in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. | PTI

As the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers crossed the danger mark in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday, the administration announced a high alert in the area and started evacuating families affected by floods.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had deployed three helicopters for flood relief operations in the Jalaun district of UP.

Rising water of Ganga River due to continuous heavy rainfall caused river banks in West Bengal's Murshidabad to break on Tuesday. The low-lying areas near the river are also flooded due to the rise in the water level.

The rivers in Bihar are also flowing above dangerous levels due to continuous rain in this monsoon session.

PTI

PTI

ANI

ANI

ANI

(By agencies)

ALSO READ

Body of Mumbai student who drowned in Ganga in Haridwar, recovered; two others remain untraced

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 03:38 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal