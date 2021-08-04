Photo

Parliament witnesses repeated adjournments amid sloganeering by opposition; see photos & videos

By FPJ Web Desk

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
PTI

Amid sloganeering by Opposition Parliamentarians over various issues, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday.

While the Upper House was adjourned once amid the ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' media report, the Lower House was adjourned twice first till 11:30 am and then till 2 pm.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned repeatedly on Tuesday amid ruckus by Opposition members over several key issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called a breakfast meeting to discuss the strategy to take on the BJP-led government in the remaining part of the monsoon session of parliament on issues being raised by opposition including alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

New Delhi: A view of Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
PTI
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
PTI
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
PTI
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
PTI
Congress MP Preneet Kaur along with Punjab Congress MPs protests against three farm laws at Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal protest against farm laws, at Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
ANI

With inputs from ANI.

